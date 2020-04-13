WHO Does Not Have Full Picture of What COVID-19 Immunity Looks Like - Expert

The World Health Organization (WHO) does not have a full picture of what immunity from the novel coronavirus causing acute respiratory disease dubbed COVID-19 looks like and stresses the need for more studies of recovered patients, Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) does not have a full picture of what immunity from the novel coronavirus causing acute respiratory disease dubbed COVID-19 looks like and stresses the need for more studies of recovered patients, Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, said on Monday.

The WHO expert referred to a recent paper by researchers at Fudan University in Shanghai, who analyzed plasma in 175 recovered patients. The study found that while samples of most individuals showed a strong antibody response, nearly a third of recovered patients had low levels of antibodies or none at all. The study has not been peer-reviewed yet.

"Whether that antibody response actually means immunity is a very separate question that we need to better understand, what does that antibody response look like in terms of immunity ... But right now we don't have a full picture of what immunity looks like," van Kerkhove told a regular media briefing

She underlined that the information was very mixed at this point, and more information from recovered patients was needed to draw any conclusions on the matter.

Michael J. Ryan, executive director of the World Health organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, noted that the agency would expect an individual who generated a full-blown immune response to the COVID-19 to have a reasonable period of protection from contracting the virus, but it was still unclear for how long.

"With regards to recovery and then reinfection, I believe if we do not have the answers to that. That is an unknown. One would expect that a person who generates a full-blown immune response with the detectable antibodies should have protection for a period of time. We just don't know what that period of time is. We would expect that to be a reasonable period of protection, but it is very difficult to say with a new virus," Ryan said.

More than 1,872,000 COVID-19 cases and over 116,000 deaths from the disease have been reported globally, according to data from the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.