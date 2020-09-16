WHO Does Not See Surge in COVID-19 Spreading in Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) does not register a surge in COVID-19 daily growth in Russia, while the situation is different in Europe, WHO Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Wednesday.

"We currently see growth in many countries across the European region, but we do not see this in Russia," Vujnovic said at an online press conference.

The WHO has drawn this conclusion from the data that the national sanitary regulations institute submits to the organization daily, Vujnovic added.