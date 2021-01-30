WHO Drug Access Chief Slams EU Controls on Vaccine Exports

The World Health Organization's assistant director-general in charge of drug access said Friday that the European Union's authorization mechanism for vaccine exports was "not helpful."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The World Health Organization's assistant director-general in charge of drug access said Friday that the European Union's authorization mechanism for vaccine exports was "not helpful."

"It is not helpful to have any country at this stage putting export bans or barriers that will not allow for the free movement of the necessary ingredients that will make vaccines, diagnostics, and other medicines available to all the world," Mariangela Simao told reporters.

The European Commission said the early notification and authorization scheme would protect its $3.3 billion investment in COVID-19 vaccine development, while ensuring that drugmakers fulfilled their contractual commitments.

The so-called transparency and authorization mechanism will be in place from Saturday until the end of March. The announcement comes amid a row between the EU and its suppliers, who have cut vaccine deliveries to Europe citing production issues.