WHO Emergency Committee Speaks Against COVID-19 Vaccination Proof for International Travel

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The International Health Regulations Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday spoke against requiring proof of vaccination or immunity against the coronavirus disease for international travel.

"At the present time, do not introduce requirements of proof of vaccination or immunity for international travel as a condition of entry as there are still critical unknowns regarding the efficacy of vaccination in reducing transmission and limited availability of vaccines. Proof of vaccination should not exempt international travelers from complying with other travel risk reduction measures," the committee said in a statement.

The committee also recommended to use coordinated, time-limited, risk and fact-based approaches to health measures concerning international travel.

"Share information with WHO on the effects of health measures in minimizing transmission of SARS-CoV-2 during international travel to inform WHO's development of evidence-based guidance," the statement added.

The International Health Regulations were originally adopted in 1969 as a legal mechanism to deal with public health threats of a global scale. Whenever such risk appears, the Emergency Committee provides advice and recommendations to the WHO director general on how to counter it.