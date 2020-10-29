UrduPoint.com
WHO Emergency Committee To Hold 5th Meeting On COVID-19 Pandemic On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 04:10 AM

WHO Emergency Committee to Hold 5th Meeting on COVID-19 Pandemic on Thursday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The World Health Organization's (WHO) Emergency Committee will hold on Thursday the fifth meeting to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The fifth meeting of the Emergency Committee (EC), convened by the WHO Director-General under the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) regarding COVID-19, will be held on 29 October.

The EC will issue a statement following this, with recommendations to WHO and the Member States," the WHO said in a statement on late Wednesday.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 44.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.17 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States, India, Brazil, Russia and France have recorded the largest number of coronavirus cases so far.

More Stories From World

