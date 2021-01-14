UrduPoint.com
WHO Emergency Committee to Hold 6th Meeting on COVID-19 Pandemic on Thursday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The World Health Organization's (WHO) Emergency Committee will hold on Thursday another meeting to discuss the global situation with the coronavirus pandemic, the WHO press service said on Wednesday.

The previous meeting took place on October 29 and also focused on the pandemic.

This will be the sixth meeting since January 22, 2020. Following the meeting, the committee will issue a statement with recommendations to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the member states on resolving the situation.

To date, more than 90 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.9 million fatalities, according to the organization.

