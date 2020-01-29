UrduPoint.com
WHO Emergency Committee To Reconvene On Thursday - Director-General

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 09:48 PM

The International Health Regulations Emergency Committee of World Health Organizatio (WHO) will reconvene Thursday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The International Health Regulations Emergency Committee of World Health Organizatio (WHO) will reconvene Thursday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"I have decided to reconvene the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee on the new #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) tomorrow to advise me on whether the current outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern," the WHO chief said on Twitter.

