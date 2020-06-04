UrduPoint.com
WHO Endorses Continuation of Hydroxychloroquine Arm of Solidarity Trial - Tedros

The World Health Organization (WHO) approves the continuation of the solidarity trials on hydroxychloroquine a potential drug for the coronavirus treatment after briefly suspending it over safety concerns, Director General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) approves the continuation of the solidarity trials on hydroxychloroquine a potential drug for the coronavirus treatment after briefly suspending it over safety concerns, Director General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday.

"On the basis of the available mortality data, the members of the committee recommended that there are no reasons to modify the trial protocol. The Executive Group received this recommendation and endorsed continuation of all arms of the Solidarity Trial, including hydroxychloroquine," Tedros told a pres conference.

