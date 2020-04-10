WHO Estimates Coronavirus Infections Passed 1.5Mln Globally
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 09:01 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Estimates published on Friday by the World Health Organization put the number of infected people worldwide at 1,521,252, including 92,798 deaths.
Europe continues to lead the infection tally with 799,696 confirmed cases, followed by Americas with 493,173 cases. Africa has the lowest infection rate, with only 8,789 officially recorded cases.
WHO declared the pandemic and emergency in early March.