WHO Estimates Global Coronavirus Infection Tally Passed 2.4Mln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The World Health Organization on Tuesday updated its count of coronavirus infections worldwide to 2,402,250 confirmed cases.

The UN health agency estimated that more than 163,000 had died globally from virus-related complications.

Europe topped the list of regions with 1,187,184 infection cases, followed by Americas with 893,119. Africa brought up the rear with 15,555 cases.