WHO Estimates Percentage Of Deaths From COVID-19 At 0.6%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:04 PM

WHO Estimates Percentage of Deaths From COVID-19 at 0.6%

The estimated percentage of deaths from coronavirus infections, including unrecognized ones, is 0.6 percent, Maria Van Kerkhove, the head of the emerging diseases unit of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The estimated percentage of deaths from coronavirus infections, including unrecognized ones, is 0.6 percent, Maria Van Kerkhove, the head of the emerging diseases unit of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Wednesday.

"One of the things that we also look at is not just the number of deaths from the reported cases but what is the estimated number of deaths from the infections, so some of these are unrecognized cases ... that estimate is 0.6 percent. That may not sound like a lot, but if you think of a virus that has the potential to spread widely, and we have measures in place to be able to prevent that, that's a pretty high number," Van Kerkhove said during a Q&A session with her colleague Mike Ryan.

More Stories From World

