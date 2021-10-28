The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates to have final recommendation on Indian vaccine Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, next week, WHO Assistant Director General Mariangela Simao said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates to have final recommendation on Indian vaccine Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, next week, WHO Assistant Director General Mariangela Simao said on Thursday.

"We are right now in the last stage of the assessment by this external advisory group and we hope to have a final recommendation to WHO next week," Simao said during an online press conference.