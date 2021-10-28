- Home
Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 08:51 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates to have final recommendation on Indian vaccine Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, next week, WHO Assistant Director General Mariangela Simao said on Thursday.
"We are right now in the last stage of the assessment by this external advisory group and we hope to have a final recommendation to WHO next week," Simao said during an online press conference.