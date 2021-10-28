UrduPoint.com

WHO Estimates To Have Final Recommendation On India's Covaxin Vaccine Next Week - Official

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 08:51 PM

WHO Estimates to Have Final Recommendation on India's Covaxin Vaccine Next Week - Official

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates to have final recommendation on Indian vaccine Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, next week, WHO Assistant Director General Mariangela Simao said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates to have final recommendation on Indian vaccine Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, next week, WHO Assistant Director General Mariangela Simao said on Thursday.

"We are right now in the last stage of the assessment by this external advisory group and we hope to have a final recommendation to WHO next week," Simao said during an online press conference.

Related Topics

India World Simao

Recent Stories

South Korean PM receives Saqr Ghobash

South Korean PM receives Saqr Ghobash

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets King of Bahrain

Mohammed bin Rashid meets King of Bahrain

6 minutes ago
 49,867 people vaccinated against corona under "RED ..

49,867 people vaccinated against corona under "RED" campaign

15 seconds ago
 Biden Issues $1.75 Trillion Spending Blueprint to ..

Biden Issues $1.75 Trillion Spending Blueprint to Unify Democrats Prior to Visit ..

18 seconds ago
 Turkey to Tackle Kurdish Attacks in Syria's North ..

Turkey to Tackle Kurdish Attacks in Syria's North Independently - Foreign Minist ..

20 seconds ago
 Moldovan Security Council Asks to Provide Hospital ..

Moldovan Security Council Asks to Provide Hospitals With Alternative Electricity ..

22 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.