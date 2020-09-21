WHO Europe Chief Says Organization Appreciative of Russia for COVID-19 Vaccine Development

The Head of World Health Organization's Regional Office for Europe, Hans Kluge, expressed the health body's appreciation to Russia for the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V

"The World Health Organization is very appreciative to Russia for the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly Sputnik V.

I would like to thank the Russian Federation for great steps to develop a safe and effective vaccine," Kluge said following a meeting with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.

Russia became the first country to register a vaccine against the virus that causes COVID-19 in early August. The country has since reached agreements with more than 20 countries to deliver over a billion doses of the vaccine and agreements with five nations to mass produce it.