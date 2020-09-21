- Home
- World
- News
- WHO Europe Chief Says Organization Appreciative of Russia for COVID-19 Vaccine Development
WHO Europe Chief Says Organization Appreciative Of Russia For COVID-19 Vaccine Development
Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 06:42 PM
The Head of World Health Organization's Regional Office for Europe, Hans Kluge, expressed the health body's appreciation to Russia for the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The Head of World Health Organization's Regional Office for Europe, Hans Kluge, expressed the health body's appreciation to Russia for the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V.
"The World Health Organization is very appreciative to Russia for the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly Sputnik V.
I would like to thank the Russian Federation for great steps to develop a safe and effective vaccine," Kluge said following a meeting with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.
Russia became the first country to register a vaccine against the virus that causes COVID-19 in early August. The country has since reached agreements with more than 20 countries to deliver over a billion doses of the vaccine and agreements with five nations to mass produce it.