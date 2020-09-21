WHO Europe Chief Says Organization Appreciative of Russia for COVID-19 Vaccine Development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Head of World Health Organization's Regional Office for Europe, Hans Kluge, expressed the health body's appreciation to Russia for the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The Head of World Health Organization's Regional Office for Europe, Hans Kluge, expressed the health body's appreciation to Russia for the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V.

"The World Health Organization is very appreciative to Russia for the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly Sputnik V. I would like to thank the Russian Federation for great steps to develop a safe and effective vaccine," Kluge said following a meeting with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.

Russia became the first country to register a vaccine against the virus that causes COVID-19 in early August.

The country has since reached agreements with more than 20 countries to deliver over a billion doses of the vaccine and agreements with five nations to mass produce it.

Kluge went on to meet with Anna Popova, the head of Russia's consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, which has been in charge of handling the COVID-19 situation in Russia. The two discussed issues of immunization, especially of children, from other kinds of diseases, a process that was interrupted in many countries by the pandemic.