WHO Europe Director Says Had 'Very Productive' Talk on Sputnik V With Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said Thursday he had a "very productive" discussion on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus with the country's ambassador in Copenhagen, where the WHO Europe office is located.

"To the Sputnik V, there was an important meeting about a week ago between the Russian [Direct] Investment Fund and the WHO headquarters, the department of prequalification, to speed up this matter, and I myself had a very productive talk with the Russian ambassador in Copenhagen yesterday, confirming that the necessary additional information and trial data are on its way to Geneva," Kluge said at a news briefing.