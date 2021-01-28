UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Europe Director Says Had 'Very Productive' Talk On Sputnik V With Russian Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 03:59 PM

WHO Europe Director Says Had 'Very Productive' Talk on Sputnik V With Russian Ambassador

WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said Thursday he had a "very productive" discussion on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus with the country's ambassador in Copenhagen, where the WHO Europe office is located

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said Thursday he had a "very productive" discussion on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus with the country's ambassador in Copenhagen, where the WHO Europe office is located.

"To the Sputnik V, there was an important meeting about a week ago between the Russian [Direct] Investment Fund and the WHO headquarters, the department of prequalification, to speed up this matter, and I myself had a very productive talk with the Russian ambassador in Copenhagen yesterday, confirming that the necessary additional information and trial data are on its way to Geneva," Kluge said at a news briefing.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Geneva Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Primary balance remains surplus of Rs 216bln in fi ..

39 seconds ago

Ambassador Haque, President, CPAFFC exchange views ..

3 minutes ago

Man killed by accused in lahore

3 minutes ago

Time for world to see 'India as state-sponsor of t ..

3 minutes ago

Crackdown against quacks to continue in sargodha

15 minutes ago

Italian Centrists Supporting Conte Are Holding Con ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.