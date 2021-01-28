- Home
- World
- News
- WHO Europe Director Says Had 'Very Productive' Talk on Sputnik V With Russian Ambassador
WHO Europe Director Says Had 'Very Productive' Talk On Sputnik V With Russian Ambassador
Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 03:59 PM
WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said Thursday he had a "very productive" discussion on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus with the country's ambassador in Copenhagen, where the WHO Europe office is located
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said Thursday he had a "very productive" discussion on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus with the country's ambassador in Copenhagen, where the WHO Europe office is located.
"To the Sputnik V, there was an important meeting about a week ago between the Russian [Direct] Investment Fund and the WHO headquarters, the department of prequalification, to speed up this matter, and I myself had a very productive talk with the Russian ambassador in Copenhagen yesterday, confirming that the necessary additional information and trial data are on its way to Geneva," Kluge said at a news briefing.