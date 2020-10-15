UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Europe Head Says Relaxed COVID Policy Could Propel Mortality By January

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:08 PM

WHO Europe Head Says Relaxed COVID Policy Could Propel Mortality by January

Projections suggest that prolonged relaxed COVID-19 policies could lead to daily mortality in January being four or five times higher than in April, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Projections suggest that prolonged relaxed COVID-19 policies could lead to daily mortality in January being four or five times higher than in April, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said Thursday.

"Projections from reliable epidemiological models are not so optimistic. These models indicate that prolonged relaxing policies could propel by January 2021 daily mortality at levels four to five times higher than what we recorded in April," Kluge told a virtual press briefing.

However, the same projection models suggest that simple measures, such as systematic wearing of masks at 95 percent rate from now instead of less than 60 percent currently seen as well as strict control over social gatherings can "save up to 281,000 lives by February 1 across our 53 member states region.

"

"Under proportionally more stringent scenarios, the model's reliable is much more optimistic, yet with slightly higher levels of morbidity and mortality than in the first wave, but with a lower slope - as if we should rather expect a higher and longer swell instead of a sharp peak giving us more reaction time," Kluge said.

The regional chief said the model underscored the idea that the pandemic would not reverse on its own, but people could influence its course by "proportional and target response."

Related Topics

Europe Same Lead January February April From

Recent Stories

Roscosmos Chief Rogozin Creates New Facebook Accou ..

2 minutes ago

China to Take Measures to Protect Its Companies' I ..

2 minutes ago

Thai Opposition Demands Parliament Session to Asse ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry to Open Office in Bangui ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian President's Office Releases Full List of ..

7 minutes ago

Scottish First Minister Sturgeon Calls on EU to Su ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.