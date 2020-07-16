WHO Europe Urges Responsibility as COVID-19 May Collide With Flu, Other Diseases in Fall

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The WHO regional director for Europe on Thursday urged everyone to stay responsible and stick to coronavirus precautionary measures until the humanity secures effective treatment or a vaccine, warning that the virus can collide with influenza and other diseases in the fall.

"So the behavior of the people and the actions by the government will ultimately determine what will happen in the fall, but, definitely, COVID-19 may well meet influenza but also all the diseases like pneumonia. So in that sense we have to continue to take over all the responsibility," Hans Kluge told a B20 conference on preparing for a second wave of COVID-19.

The UN health agency's regional director has also called for broader international solidarity in the face of the remaining threat.

"What needs to be done is enlightened leadership, is accountability and continued risk communication to engage the people. We have to remember no one is safe until everyone is safe. So for those countries where international solidarity does not come from the heart, I tell them it should come from the brain because no one is living on an island.

No one is safe until everyone is safe," Kluge stressed.

The official reiterated that without strong health systems there would be no economy and called on the private sector to help efforts aimed at not "leaving anyone behind" in the fight against the pandemic. While admitting that no one knows when the world would get a vaccine, Kluge urged people to follow public measures that are known to be effective.

"Let's implement what we know works. Every one of us, every individual is responsible that suspected cases can be found and traced. Every individual can wash your hands and have cough hygiene, can stay at home, when we are sick, and have a physical distancing of one or two meters and ... at least wear a mask in public," he went on.

Kluge warned that "whether it's COVID or something else, we are living in a planet of viruses." The world therefore should abide by this new normal until "pharmaceutical interventions" are ready to curb the new virus.