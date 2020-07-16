UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Europe Urges Responsibility As COVID-19 May Collide With Flu, Other Diseases In Fall

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

WHO Europe Urges Responsibility as COVID-19 May Collide With Flu, Other Diseases in Fall

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The WHO regional director for Europe on Thursday urged everyone to stay responsible and stick to coronavirus precautionary measures until the humanity secures effective treatment or a vaccine, warning that the virus can collide with influenza and other diseases in the fall.

"So the behavior of the people and the actions by the government will ultimately determine what will happen in the fall, but, definitely, COVID-19 may well meet influenza but also all the diseases like pneumonia. So in that sense we have to continue to take over all the responsibility," Hans Kluge told a B20 conference on preparing for a second wave of COVID-19.

The UN health agency's regional director has also called for broader international solidarity in the face of the remaining threat.

"What needs to be done is enlightened leadership, is accountability and continued risk communication to engage the people. We have to remember no one is safe until everyone is safe. So for those countries where international solidarity does not come from the heart, I tell them it should come from the brain because no one is living on an island.

No one is safe until everyone is safe," Kluge stressed.

The official reiterated that without strong health systems there would be no economy and called on the private sector to help efforts aimed at not "leaving anyone behind" in the fight against the pandemic. While admitting that no one knows when the world would get a vaccine, Kluge urged people to follow public measures that are known to be effective.

"Let's implement what we know works. Every one of us, every individual is responsible that suspected cases can be found and traced. Every individual can wash your hands and have cough hygiene, can stay at home, when we are sick, and have a physical distancing of one or two meters and ... at least wear a mask in public," he went on.

Kluge warned that "whether it's COVID or something else, we are living in a planet of viruses." The world therefore should abide by this new normal until "pharmaceutical interventions" are ready to curb the new virus.

Related Topics

World United Nations Europe May Influenza All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE and space, a dream turned into reality: Al Ahb ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

60 minutes ago

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases climb by 791 to 57,66 ..

1 hour ago

AED6.3 bn of additional stock became accessible fo ..

3 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

4 hours ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.