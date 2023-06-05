MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The decision of the WHO European Bureau to close its office in Russia is politicized, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said on Monday.

"This is clearly a political decision, a decision in order to use an additional lever of pressure on Russia, to actually politicize healthcare, a healthcare discussion, which cannot be done because healthcare should develop for the benefit of all states, and not be the subject of any political disputes," Gatilov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Moscow hopes that the WHO European Bureau will reconsider its decision on an office in Russia in the future, as the Russian side is ready for cooperation, the diplomat said, adding that the office worked effectively.