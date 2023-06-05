UrduPoint.com

WHO European Bureau's Decision To Close Office In Russia Politicized - Russian Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2023 | 03:20 PM

WHO European Bureau's Decision to Close Office in Russia Politicized - Russian Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The decision of the WHO European Bureau to close its office in Russia is politicized, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said on Monday.

"This is clearly a political decision, a decision in order to use an additional lever of pressure on Russia, to actually politicize healthcare, a healthcare discussion, which cannot be done because healthcare should develop for the benefit of all states, and not be the subject of any political disputes," Gatilov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Moscow hopes that the WHO European Bureau will reconsider its decision on an office in Russia in the future, as the Russian side is ready for cooperation, the diplomat said, adding that the office worked effectively.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Geneva All

Recent Stories

Alef Education receives &#039;Great Place to Work& ..

Alef Education receives &#039;Great Place to Work&#039; certification

10 minutes ago
 EAD collaborates with ADNOC Distribution in major ..

EAD collaborates with ADNOC Distribution in major recycling initiative

1 hour ago
 Emirates Development Bank takes centre stage at Bo ..

Emirates Development Bank takes centre stage at Bonds, Loans and Sukuk Middle Ea ..

1 hour ago
 Shahid Kapoor says he lived with ‘two spoons, a ..

Shahid Kapoor says he lived with ‘two spoons, a plate’ before getting marrie ..

2 hours ago
 Asad Umar dismisses any association with Tareen gr ..

Asad Umar dismisses any association with Tareen group

2 hours ago
 Uruguay, South Korea reach Under-20 World Cup semi ..

Uruguay, South Korea reach Under-20 World Cup semifinal

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.