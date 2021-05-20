UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO European Director Points To Vaccine Gap Between World's Richest, Poorest Nations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:30 PM

WHO European Director Points to Vaccine Gap Between World's Richest, Poorest Nations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said on Thursday that the COVID-19 vaccine inequality between richer and poorer economies was "definitely there."

"If you speak globally, as of the 4th of May, 29% of the population in high-income countries versus 1.4% of the population in low- and lower-middle-income countries received at least one dose, so this inequity is definitely there, that's why mechanisms [such] as the COVAX and the ACT-A Accelerator are so important ... to have equitable access [to the vaccines]," Kluge told reporters.

The COVAX facility is an arm of the WHO-backed Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-Accelerator) mechanism, which aims to bring together and make equitably accessible all global developments in the diagnostics, treatment and vaccines against COVID-19. The initiative established to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to low and lower-middle-income countries has shipped out more than 59 million vaccine doses to 122 economies since it was launched.

At an event organized by the Gavi vaccine alliance back in April, global leaders urged rich countries to donate excess vaccine doses to the COVAX mechanism.

Related Topics

World Europe Alliance April May Event All Allied Rental Modarba Million

Recent Stories

Shafqat Mahmood says all exams could be conducted ..

35 seconds ago

Flag march held in Sukkur

7 minutes ago

Spurious drugs supplier held in multan

7 minutes ago

DC chairs district coordination meeting

7 minutes ago

Two gamblers arrested in sialkot

19 minutes ago

AIOU declares matric results

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.