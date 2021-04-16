WHO European Director, Rospotrebnadzor Chief to Hold Briefing at Saint-Petersburg Forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) World Health Organization Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge will hold a briefing on the pandemic along with Anna Popova, the chief of Russia's consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, at the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Roscongress Foundation said on Friday.

SPIEF-2021 will take place from June 2-5 in Expoforum center. In 2019, the delegations from 110 countries, including China, Germany, France, Italy, and the United States, arrived in St. Petersburg to take part in the forum.

The number of those who will participate this year will be revealed in May.

"Hans Kluge, Director of the WHO Regional Office for Europe, earlier confirmed he would personally participate in SPIEF. Together with Anna Popova he will hold a special briefing for Forum participants on pandemic control in Russia and around the world," the foundation said.

According to Anton Kobyakov, an adviser to the Russian President and SPIEF executive secretary, Russia will hold the forum in compliance with the safety requirements of Rospotrebnadzor and the WHO.