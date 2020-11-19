UrduPoint.com
WHO European Director Says Hopeful Europe Can Improve Situation With COVID-19

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge on Thursday expressed hope that the continent could shift the dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic but cautioned to stay vigilant all the same.

His words come after the recent positive reports regarding the phase 3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by Moderna and Pfizer.

"I would say Europe is capable to turn the tide, absolutely. But we have seen that the virus does not need a lot. The virus thrives on the vulnerable, on doubt, on governmental decisions being late and when there is a schism between politics and science .

.. We know that the vaccine will be too late for this winter, so we have to really stick together and implement the low-tech measures which we know are working. So I'm hopeful, yes, but I'm also very, very vigilant because we have seen that health systems can be very quickly overwhelmed," Kluge said.

European countries have been experiencing a spike in coronavirus infections, prompting many of them to reintroduce some of the lockdown measures employed in the spring.

