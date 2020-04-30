WHO European Director: We See Some Evidence of COVID-19 Plateau Or Decrease in New Cases

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is seeing some signs of a plateau or reduction in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Europe, but the region is still "in the grip" of the infection, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri P. Kluge said Thursday.

"Today the European region accounts for 46 percent of cases and 63 percent of deaths globally. The region remains very much in the grip of this pandemic. Spain followed by Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany and France still have the highest number of cases.

But following social and physical distancing measures introduced some weeks ago, we are now seeing evidence of a plateau or reduction in the number of new cases. We must monitor this positive development very closely," Hans Kluge told a virtual briefing.

"Across the region, cumulative cases have increased by 15 percent in the past seven days and now stands at 1,408,266 cases. Deaths have risen by 18 percent over the same period. Tragically, 129,344 people in Europe have now lost their lives," Kluge said.