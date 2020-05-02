UrduPoint.com
WHO, European Investment Bank Launch New Partnership To Combat COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 01:02 AM

WHO, European Investment Bank Launch New Partnership to Combat COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have agreed to a new partnership to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and increase the preparedness of health care systems across the world for future global outbreaks of infectious diseases, according to a joint press release issued on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have agreed to a new partnership to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and increase the preparedness of health care systems across the world for future global outbreaks of infectious diseases, according to a joint press release issued on Friday.

"Combining the public health experience of the World Health Organization and the financial expertise of the European Investment Bank will contribute to a more effective response to COVID-19 and other pressing health challenges," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in the press release.

According to the agreement, the WHO and the EIB will look to strengthen public health infrastructure across the globe. The initial investment will be directed to 10 African countries, as part of the EIB's planned response to support the continent amid the current health crisis to the sum of 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion).

"The European Investment Bank is pleased to join forces with the World Health Organization as a key part of Team Europe's efforts to address the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EU Bank's new partnership with the WHO will help communities most at risk by scaling up local medical and public health efforts and better protect people around the world from future pandemics," Werner Hoyer, the EIB president, remarked.

The WHO will help guide the EIB's planned response to the COVID-19 outbreak, which is set to total 5.2 billion euros, according to the press release.

Under the new partnership, the WHO and the EIB will also work to establish the EU Malaria Fund, a new 250-million-euro initiative to help curb the spread of the infectious disease on the African continent.

In April, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell launched the Team Europe initiative, with 20 billion euros in funds, to support vulnerable countries amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 38,700 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the African continent since the start of the outbreak, according to the WHO's regional office. On Friday, the office reported more than 2,300 new cases of the disease over the preceding 24 hours.

