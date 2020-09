WHO European Office Chief to Be Received by Lavrov - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge, who is on a visit to Moscow, will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday

"Mr. Kluge will also be received by the minister, will hold talks with the foreign minister," Vershinin told Sputnik.