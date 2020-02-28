UrduPoint.com
WHO Expects All Countries To Take Care Of Refugees Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Chief

Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:19 PM

The World Health Organization (WHO) expects all countries to take care of refugees and migrants, who are particularly vulnerable to health threats, amid coronavirus outbreak, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday

"We also expect each and every country to take care of refugees and migrants [within] their borders and they should not leave anyone behind, because even one case can spark a fire," Tedros told a daily press briefing.

WHO Emergencies Program Executive Director Michael Ryan explained that vulnerable population, particularly people living in conflict areas, refugees and migrants were "very exposed" to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"But they are also very exposed to cholera, very exposed to measles, very exposed to many other pathogens. We have a huge responsibility to prevent COVID-19 from affecting those populations, but to also serve them with the basic life-saving interventions that they need," Ryan said.

