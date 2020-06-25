UrduPoint.com
WHO Expects COVID-19 Cases To Reach 10Mln Globally Next Week - Tedros

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:57 AM

WHO Expects COVID-19 Cases to Reach 10Mln Globally Next Week - Tedros

The World Health Organization (WHO) expects that the global tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection will reach 10 million next week, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday

"In the first month of this outbreak, less than 10,000 cases were reported to WHO, in the last month, almost four million cases have been reported. We expect [the global tally] to reach a total of 10 million cases within the next week," Tedros told a virtual briefing.

According to the WHO head, this is a sober reminder that even as research into vaccines and therapeutics continues, the international community should do everything it can to suppress transmission and save lives.

