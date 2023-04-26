WHO Expects Death Toll Increase in Sudan Due to Poor Sanitation - Director-General

The World Health Organization (WHO) expects a drastic increase in the number of casualties in Sudan due to the oncoming epidemics and scarce access to water and food, the organization's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The World Health Organization (WHO) expects a drastic increase in the number of casualties in Sudan due to the oncoming epidemics and scarce access to water and food, the organization's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Wednesday.

"On top of the number of deaths and injuries caused by the conflict itself, WHO expects there will be many more deaths due to outbreaks, lack of access to food and water, and disruptions to essential health services, including immunization," Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing.

He added that 61% of medical facilities are closed in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and only 16% continue working normally.

On April 15, violent clashes between the two parties broke out, with the epicenter in Khartoum. Government forces accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry said. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reported over 450 deaths and said more than 4,000 people had been injured.