UrduPoint.com

WHO Expects Death Toll Increase In Sudan Due To Poor Sanitation - Director-General

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 09:42 PM

WHO Expects Death Toll Increase in Sudan Due to Poor Sanitation - Director-General

The World Health Organization (WHO) expects a drastic increase in the number of casualties in Sudan due to the oncoming epidemics and scarce access to water and food, the organization's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The World Health Organization (WHO) expects a drastic increase in the number of casualties in Sudan due to the oncoming epidemics and scarce access to water and food, the organization's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Wednesday.

"On top of the number of deaths and injuries caused by the conflict itself, WHO expects there will be many more deaths due to outbreaks, lack of access to food and water, and disruptions to essential health services, including immunization," Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing.

He added that 61% of medical facilities are closed in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and only 16% continue working normally.

On April 15, violent clashes between the two parties broke out, with the epicenter in Khartoum. Government forces accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry said. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reported over 450 deaths and said more than 4,000 people had been injured.

Related Topics

Injured World Water Died Khartoum Sudan April Government Top

Recent Stories

Al Shamsi chairs 4th Permanent Supreme Command Com ..

Al Shamsi chairs 4th Permanent Supreme Command Committee meeting

4 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League board holds its 9th periodic meetin ..

UAE Pro League board holds its 9th periodic meeting

4 minutes ago
 Czech Gov't Approves Agreement on Defense Cooperat ..

Czech Gov't Approves Agreement on Defense Cooperation With US - Prime Minister

5 minutes ago
 E-registration to bring modernity, transparency to ..

E-registration to bring modernity, transparency to property transfer matters

1 minute ago
 Taliban kill ISIS leader behind deadly 2021 Kabul ..

Taliban kill ISIS leader behind deadly 2021 Kabul airport attack: US media repor ..

1 minute ago
 Seven new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: ..

Seven new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: National Institute of Health ( ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.