WHO Expects Final Data on Sputnik V in Late January

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The Russian side has already submitted most data on the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to the World Health Organization (WHO), and the organization expects to receive the remaining documents in late January, the WHO told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The submission of most of the data took place in the end of December 2021. Final data are expected at the end of January," the WHO said.