Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:00 PM

WHO Expects Global Number of COVID-19 Cases to Reach 1Mln Soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The global number of COVID-19 cases will reach 1 million in the next few days, with 50,000 fatalities, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

Countries across the world have confirmed slightly over 887,000 cases so far.

"Over the past 5 weeks, we have witnessed a near exponential growth in the number of new #COVID19 cases, reaching almost every country, territory and area. The number of deaths has more than doubled in the past week. In the next few days we will reach 1 million confirmed #COVID19 cases, and 50 thousand deaths," Tedros said at a briefing, as quoted on the WHO Twitter.

