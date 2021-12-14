UrduPoint.com

WHO Expects Increase in Number of Hospitalizations, Deaths From Omicron Coronavirus Strain

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) told Sputnik that it expects an increase in the number of hospitalizations and fatalities related to the new Omicron coronavirus strain.

On Monday, the United Kingdom Health Security Agency confirmed the first Omicron-related fatality.

As the number of cases associated with the strain of concern increases globally, the WHO expects reports on the number of hospitalized cases and even deaths, the press service said.

Many countries still do not have the capacity to consistently analyze all cases or deaths, so it can be difficult to provide accurate information on deaths related to a particular variant, the WHO said, adding that more information on the severity of the Omicron strain is expected in the coming weeks due to time delays between an increase in the number of cases and an increase in the number of severe cases and deaths.

To fully understand the clinical picture of those infected with the Omicron strain, additional information is needed, the WHO said, adding that countries can provide this information by sharing hospitalized patient data through the WHO clinical data platform.

