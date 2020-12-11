WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Against COVID-19 in Near Future - Tedros

The World Health Organization (WHO) expects that more countries will begin to roll out vaccines against COVID-19 after the United Kingdom began its mass vaccination program earlier this week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) expects that more countries will begin to roll out vaccines against COVID-19 after the United Kingdom began its mass vaccination program earlier this week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.

"This week, vaccines against COVID-19 have started to be rolled out in the United Kingdom. And we expect more countries to follow. To have safe and effective vaccines against a virus that was completely unknown to us only a year ago is an astounding scientific achievement," Tedros said at a WHO virtual briefing.

The WHO, along with the Gavi vaccine alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, has launched the COVAX Facility, which aims to ensure safe and equitable access to vaccines across the globe.

At the briefing, Tedros said that it was vital the COVAX Facility achieve its stated goals.

"But an ever greater achievement would be to ensure all countries enjoy benefits of science equitably," the WHO director-general remarked.

The United Kingdom began its mass vaccination program, using a vaccine produced by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech, earlier this week.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that tens of thousands of people had been inoculated since the beginning of the program.