UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Expects Over 100 Medical Experts On Ground In Ebola-Hit Guinea By Late February

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 04:44 PM

WHO Expects Over 100 Medical Experts on Ground in Ebola-Hit Guinea by Late February

Over 100 national and international experts will be working on the ground in Guinea by the end of February to combat the Ebola outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) regional director for Africa said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Over 100 national and international experts will be working on the ground in Guinea by the end of February to combat the Ebola outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) regional director for Africa said on Thursday.

On Sunday, Guinea declared an Ebola outbreak in the southeastern region of Nzerekore after confirming three related deaths. On Monday morning, a fourth victim died.

"We expect to have more than 100 national and international experts on the ground by the end of the month. Thirty vaccination experts have already been mobilized locally and are ready to deploy as soon as the Ebola vaccines arrive in the country, that is in Guinea. Today, more than 11,000 vaccine doses are being prepared in Geneva for deployment to Guinea and they are expected to arrive over the weekend," Matshidiso Moeti told a WHO Africa press briefing.

She added that the response to Ebola and COVID-19 "can be mutually reinforcing" and "produce synergies" by building on the already established guidelines and practices, particularly what concerns coordination between communities and the leadership.

"There are also common preventive measures like physical distancing for COVID-19 and 'Don't Touch' messages for Ebola, as well as the importance of hand hygiene for both," the WHO official said.

The current outbreak in Guinea marks the first time Ebola cases have been detected in the West African country since 2016.

Related Topics

Africa World Died Nzerekore Geneva Guinea February Sunday 2016

Recent Stories

Increased flow of remittances welcomed: Mian Zahid ..

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Education launches Innovation@UAE Majl ..

15 minutes ago

PTCL launches 24x7 WhatsApp service for its custom ..

22 minutes ago

NITB chief briefs on digitalization of PM 'Kamyab ..

43 seconds ago

Punjab Olympic, SBP approve elections of Mangal ..

45 seconds ago

Daimler sees good times ahead despite pandemic

46 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.