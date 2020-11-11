WHO Expects Success of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines to Aid Preparedness for Future Pandemics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Vaccine platforms using the mRNA and DNA technology, if they end up successful against COVID-19, will enhance the global preparedness for future pandemics, Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization Soumya Swaminathan said on Wednesday.

"I also think that this mRNA platform and the DNA platform ” if it's proven in this pandemic that it has worked ” then I think we'll be in a different position, because this platform allows you to very rapidly insert the genes of any new virus that comes along. So, hopefully we'll be better prepared for the next pandemics," Swaminathan told a virtual Q&A session on social media.

Many candidate vaccines against COVID-19 were built on the mRNA platform.

This includes the recently announced vaccine by the Pfizer-BioNTech tandem, which the creators have claimed had proven over 90 percent effective so far.

It is believed that it is cheaper and faster to develop mRNA vaccines than traditional ones. They work by introducing sequences of molecules designed to make cells produce disease specific antigens and trigger a regular immune response.

At the same time, the mRNA technology is less studied and therefore entails more risks than more well-researched methods, such as the human adenoviral vectors, which was used by Russia is creating its Sputnik V vaccine, the efficiency of which is estimated at 94 percent.