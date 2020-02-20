UrduPoint.com
WHO Expects Test Results Of 2 Antivirals On Coronavirus In 3 Weeks - Director General

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

WHO Expects Test Results of 2 Antivirals on Coronavirus in 3 Weeks - Director General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Initial results of two promising antiviral drugs being tested on coronavirus victims are expected in three weeks, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus told reporters on Thursday.

"We are also looking forward to results for two clinical trials of therapeutics prioritized by the WHO Research and Development Blueprint, Ghebreyesus said. "We expect preliminary results in three weeks on these therapeutics drugs."

One treatment combines two drugs to treat the HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) that causes AIDS, lopinavir and ritonavir, and the other is testing antiviral called Remdesivir, Ghebreyesus added.

As of Thursday, China reported 74,576 people infected with 2,118 deaths, according to media reports.

