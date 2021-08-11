WHO Expects to Have Updates on Assessment of Bharat Covaxin by Mid-September

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 07:16 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) expects to have updates on the final assessment of Bharat Covaxin, India's domestic COVID-19 vaccine, by mid-September, Mariangela Simao, the assistant director-general of the WHO, said on Wednesday.

"I do have good news because we have started the assessment of Bharat Covaxin in July and it's very advanced. We expect that we may have news of a final assessment in the beginning-middle of September," Simao told a press briefing.

