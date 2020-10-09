UrduPoint.com
WHO Expects to Learn About China's Vaccine Volumes Under COVAX by Next Week - Official

The World Health Organization expects to find out the details about the vaccine volumes that China will provide under the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) international program by the beginning of the next week, Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to the WHO director-general, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The World Health Organization expects to find out the details about the vaccine volumes that China will provide under the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) international program by the beginning of the next week, Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to the WHO director-general, said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that China, South Korea and Nauru joined the COVAX program this week.

"In terms of some of the details � that is still being worked out, as we understand.

And we anticipate by the beginning of next week that there will be specifics on volumes and the like," Aylward told a virtual briefing.

COVAX is co-led by the WHO, Gavi vaccine alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. It is part of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator under the WHO auspices to bring together vaccine developers from different countries in a common quest for a safe COVID-19 vaccine.

