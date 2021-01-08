WHO Expects to Receive Complete Sputnik V Data From Russia by End of January

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) expects to receive the full data from Russia's Gamaleya Institute on the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine within the month so as to publish full recommendations for countries and organizations, Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao.

"We are in the process of receiving the complete data from AstraZeneca, from the Serum Institute and we expect to receive additional data from Gamaleya, which is the Russian producer before the end of January. This is to say that these products are currently being assessed by WHO," Simao said during a WHO briefing Friday.