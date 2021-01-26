(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The WHO expects the world's COVID-19 case total to surge past 100 million this week, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"One year ago today, fewer than 1,500 cases of COVID-19 had been reported to WHO, including just 20 cases outside China. This week, we expect to reach 100 million reported cases," Tedros said at the WHO press briefing.

The WHO chief added that people should continue to adhere to precautionary measures to impede the spread of the coronavirus until the majority of the global population was vaccinated.

"There is so much all we can do to navigate our way out of this pandemic while we all wait our turn to be vaccinated: physical distancing, avoiding crowds, masks, hands hygiene, ventilation and more. You might be sick of hearing it. You might be sick of doing it, but this virus is not sick of us," Tedros said.

According to the WHO, the global number of COVID-19 infections reached 98,794,942, with the cumulative death toll rising to 2,124,193. The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 24,775,208, including 414,083 fatalities.