UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Expects World's COVID-19 Case Total To Surge Past 100Mln This Week - Director-General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 01:00 AM

WHO Expects World's COVID-19 Case Total to Surge Past 100Mln This Week - Director-General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The WHO expects the world's COVID-19 case total to surge past 100 million this week, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"One year ago today, fewer than 1,500 cases of COVID-19 had been reported to WHO, including just 20 cases outside China. This week, we expect to reach 100 million reported cases," Tedros said at the WHO press briefing.

The WHO chief added that people should continue to adhere to precautionary measures to impede the spread of the coronavirus until the majority of the global population was vaccinated.

"There is so much all we can do to navigate our way out of this pandemic while we all wait our turn to be vaccinated: physical distancing, avoiding crowds, masks, hands hygiene, ventilation and more. You might be sick of hearing it. You might be sick of doing it, but this virus is not sick of us," Tedros said.

According to the WHO, the global number of COVID-19 infections reached 98,794,942, with the cumulative death toll rising to 2,124,193. The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 24,775,208, including 414,083 fatalities.

Related Topics

Hearing World China United States All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

30 minutes ago

Samsung Pakistan held a virtual EPIC event to Laun ..

2 hours ago

UN Chief Urges International Community to Prevent ..

13 minutes ago

US Justice Dept. Watchdog to Probe If Employees So ..

13 minutes ago

Olympics would be 'extremely difficult' for unvacc ..

13 minutes ago

Early, durable resolution of "flashpoint", interna ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.