WHO Expert Believes Nothing Could Escape From Wuhan Institute Of Virology

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:01 PM

WHO Expert Believes Nothing Could Escape From Wuhan Institute of Virology

Peter Ben Embarek, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) mission in Wuhan, expressed the belief on Tuesday that it was very unlikely that anything could escape from laboratories of the Wuhan Institute of Virology

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Peter Ben Embarek, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) mission in Wuhan, expressed the belief on Tuesday that it was very unlikely that anything could escape from laboratories of the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Earlier in the day, the WHO expert already said that a laboratory leak was extremely unlikely to have triggered the coronavirus outbreak.

"We also looked at Wuhan's institute of virology ... the laboratory and the state of the laboratory, and it was very unlikely that anything could escape from such a place. We also know that lab incidents are, of course, extremely rare," Ben Embarek said at a press conference of the WHO mission investigating the origins of COVID-19.

Liang Wannian, an expert from China's Tsinghua University, assured that no COVID-19 samples were stored in any laboratory in Wuhan.

