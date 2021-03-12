UrduPoint.com
WHO Expert Body Assessing Reports Linking AstraZeneca Vaccine To Blood Clots - Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:17 PM

An expert committee under the World Health Organization (WHO) is currently reviewing reports linking AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to potentially fatal blood clots, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday

"WHO's Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety systematically reviews safety signals and is carefully assessing the current reports on the AstraZeneca vaccine. As soon as WHO has gained a full understanding of these events, the findings and any changes to our current recommendations will be communicated immediately to the public," Tedros said at a WHO press briefing.

