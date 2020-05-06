UrduPoint.com
WHO Expert Calls For Probe Into France's Early Coronavirus Case Dating From December

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

WHO Expert Calls for Probe Into France's Early Coronavirus Case Dating From December

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) A probe should be conducted into whether the new coronavirus arrived in France in December, a month before the country officially confirmed the first case, Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist with the World Health Organization, said Wednesday.

"We need more information about this particular case ” if this is a case ” to find out the different types of history that this individual may have had. It is possible that there could have been a case in France as early as December," she said at a press briefing.

The first cluster of flu-like cases was reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan on December 1. French media reported this week that a retest of a sample taken from a patient treated for pneumonia near Paris in late December showed that he actually had COVID-19.

"It is possible that someone may have traveled from Wuhan in the month of December and traveled to other locations, but I don't want to speculate. It's really important that we look further into this," Van Kerkhove said.

If confirmed, this will mean that the virus was circulating in Europe earlier than thought. Autopsy of two deceased patients in California last month also challenged the official timeline. It revealed that the first US virus-related deaths happened weeks earlier than recorded.

