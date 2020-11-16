UrduPoint.com
WHO Expert Confirms 65 Coronavirus Cases Among Headquarters Staff Since Beginning Of 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 11:13 PM

There were a total or 65 COVID-19 cases among the World Health Organization's headquarters staff in Geneva this year, including 36 among staff working directly in the organization's premises, the technical lead on COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, confirmed on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) There were a total or 65 COVID-19 cases among the World Health Organization's headquarters staff in Geneva this year, including 36 among staff working directly in the organization's premises, the technical lead on COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, confirmed on Monday.

Earlier in the day, AP reported, citing the WHO's internal email, that there were 65 cases with at least one cluster in the WHO's headquarters.

"There have been 65 cases associated with headquarters staff, not all of which have been on the premises. Those 65 are from the start of the pandemic. ... Thirty-six [of those] have had access to the premises, who have been on the premises," she said at a briefing.

She further clarified that of these 36 COVID cases associated with the agency's premises five cases tested positive last week.

