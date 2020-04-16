UrduPoint.com
WHO Expert Names Reasons For Retirement Homes Vulnerability To Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:32 PM

Retirement homes are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus infection because of the age and medical profile of residents and frequent overcrowding, Senior Emergency Officer at WHO/Europe Catherine Smallwood said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Retirement homes are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus infection because of the age and medical profile of residents and frequent overcrowding, Senior Emergency Officer at WHO/Europe Catherine Smallwood said Thursday.

"I just wanted to highlight that retirement homes combine two, very distinct types of vulnerability. Number one, the residents that that are there are vulnerable because of who they are. They're vulnerable because they're of older age groups and many of them have underlying medical conditions meaning that they can't care themselves. But they're also vulnerable because of where they are and retirement homes and other close settings are prone to explosive spread of diseases because of overcrowding, because they're their areas where a lot of people are coming in and out, there's a lot contact between people," Smallwood told a virtual briefing.

The expert recommended "clear risk assessment procedures" for any visits and for the staff.

"Many of the staff in retirement home may also be practicing clinicians in other facilities, we need to be very careful about how they are practicing," Smallwood added.

The head of a large French nursing care company, Korian, has called for the softening of restrictions on visitation. In an interview with Le Figaro published Wednesday, Sophie Boissard has suggested visits outside, possibly in the presence of volunteers who have been tested. According to Boissard, it is necessary to restore at least minimal social links between the retirement home residents and their families and friends. The absence of such links leads to higher anxiety, she said.

