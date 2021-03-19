UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 09:25 PM

WHO Expert Panel Says AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Has 'Positive Benefit-Risk Profile'

The COVID-19 subcommittee of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GAVS) said on Friday that the AstraZeneca vaccine has "a positive benefit-risk profile" after reviewing safety data, which "suggests" that the use of the vaccine does not lead to increase in clotting conditions, including venous thrombosis or pulmonary embolism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The COVID-19 subcommittee of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GAVS) said on Friday that the AstraZeneca vaccine has "a positive benefit-risk profile" after reviewing safety data, which "suggests" that the use of the vaccine does not lead to increase in clotting conditions, including venous thrombosis or pulmonary embolism.

"The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (including Covishield) continues to have a positive benefit-risk profile, with tremendous potential to prevent infections and reduce deaths across the world. The available data do not suggest any overall increase in clotting conditions such as deep venous thrombosis or pulmonary embolism following administration of COVID-19 vaccines," the WHO said in a press release.

