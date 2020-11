WHO Expert Says Agency Had No COVID-19 Clusters on Premises

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has registered no cases of coronavirus transmissions on the premises, the technical lead on COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, said on Monday after the director-general had gone into self-quarantine.

"We are tracking all of the cases that are happening amongst staff doing contact tracing forward, doing contact tracing backwards to make sure we understand how people were infected and making sure that transmissions not taking place. We haven't had any transmission take place on the premises. We have no clusters on the premises," Van Kerkhove told a briefing.

Earlier in the day, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he would self-quarantine following a contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID-19. According to the official, he is "well and without symptoms."