WHO Expert Says China Refused To Provide Data On Early COVID-19 Cases - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) Chinese officials refused to give experts part of a World Health Organization (WHO) mission to the city of Wuhan access to data on early COVID-19 cases, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reports on Friday, citing members of the WHO team.

According to the newspaper, Chinese officials turned down requests for data on 174 early cases of COVID-19 that were identified in late 2019. Instead, WHO experts were given summaries and analyses provided by their Chinese counterparts, the newspaper said.

"They showed us a couple of examples, but that's not the same as doing all of them, which is standard epidemiological investigation," the newspaper quoted Australian microbiologist Dominic Dwyer, who was on the WHO's mission to Wuhan, as saying.

The WHO team concluded a month-long research trip to Wuhan, the world's first COVID-19 hotspot, this week.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday evening, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the work the team did and said that the experts were not ruling out any hypotheses as to the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

Dr. Peter Ben Embarek, the WHO's international team lead, said at a briefing in Wuhan this past week that it was "extremely unlikely" the virus was released from a virology lab in the Chinese city.

