WHO Expert Says COVID-19 Cases 'Highly Likely' To Be Missed, Normal Situation In Outbreak

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:12 PM

WHO Expert Says COVID-19 Cases 'Highly Likely' to Be Missed, Normal Situation in Outbreak

Some of the cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are likely to be missed, especially the mild ones, but this is normal in the current situation, Maria van Kerkhove, an epidemiology expert at the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Some of the cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are likely to be missed, especially the mild ones, but this is normal in the current situation, Maria van Kerkhove, an epidemiology expert at the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Monday.

"There's no doubt that we are missing cases. I think we need to be realistic about this. The reason we are so aggressive in our statements about finding all cases and testing cases is because we need to know where this virus is, but it is possible that we are missing cases that are on the more mild end of the spectrum, that's normal," van Kerkhove said at a briefing.

She added that in the beginning of an outbreak, focus was always made on people seeking medical care, which means that those "showing up" are more likely to actually be tested for COVID-19 or "any emerging pathogen.

"

"It is certainly possible and it's highly likely that we're missing cases. What's important is that there are measures, there are processes in place to find those cases, and it's important that we don't give up ... We need to be finding all of these cases so that we can effectively isolate them and thus reduce the chances of onward transmission," the expert added.

It is important not only to provide additional test kits but to make sure that countries are increasing their "lab capacity," the WHO expert went on to say.

