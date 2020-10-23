WHO Expert Says Many European Cities May Run Out of ICUs in Coming Weeks

Many European cities may run out of available intensive care units (ICUs) as the number of coronavirus patients needing intensive care is on the rise, Maria Van Kerkhove, the head of the emerging diseases unit of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Many European cities may run out of available intensive care units (ICUs) as the number of coronavirus patients needing intensive care is on the rise, Maria Van Kerkhove, the head of the emerging diseases unit of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Friday.

"There's a very worrying situation that is happening in Europe, where we're not only seeing increases in case numbers, but we're seeing increases in hospitalization and we're seeing increases in the rate of individuals, who are needing intensive care. And in many cities across Europe the capacity for ICU is going to be reached in the coming weeks," van Kerkhove told a virtual press briefing.

"And that's a worrying situation as we are in October, we're in the autumn in the Northern Hemisphere, the influenza season is just about to begin and so the demand for testing for people with respiratory diseases will increase, the demand for hospital needs for people who are sick will increase. And so we're in a worrying situation. In fact, over in the last 24 hours we've had almost 445,000 cases reported - almost half of those are from Europe," she added.