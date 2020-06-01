UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Expert Says Mass Gatherings Pose Risk When Asked About US Protests

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:00 PM

WHO Expert Says Mass Gatherings Pose Risk When Asked About US Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Mass gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic, especially if the virus is not under control, can pose a risk to public health, Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization (WHO), told on Monday a virtual briefing, when asked about the mass protests in the US.

Demonstrators across the United States have been protesting against police brutality and racism since May 25, when George Floyd, an unarmed 46-years-old African American male, died at the hands of a white police officer in the city of Minneapolis.

"I will not speak about any particular event, but what we can say ... is that with increasing social mixing and people coming together, particularly if the virus is not under control, this close contact between people can pose a risk," Van Kerkhove said.

According to the WHO guidance on mass gatherings, whether these are mass gatherings for sports or for religious events or for any other reason, those who plan such events should undertake a very serious rigorous risk assessment, taking into account the local context, the transmission intensity in that area, what is known about the virus, where it is circulating and the potential activity that would take place during that event, as people need to maintain social distance, the expert said.

"Physical distancing remains a very important aspect to control and suppression of transmission of COVID-19. This is not over yet," the expert added.

So far, the United States remains the worst-hit country in the world with more than 1.7 million cases of the coronavirus. The death toll, meanwhile, has surpassed 100,000. The ongoing protests will only deteriorate the epidemiological situation in the country.

Related Topics

World Police Sports Died Male George Van Lead Minneapolis United States May Event Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

30 minutes ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

45 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,881 new COVID-19 cases, 22 ..

1 hour ago

Coalition Forces intercept two UAVs launched by Ho ..

2 hours ago

PM urges nation to follow SOPs for gradually openi ..

2 hours ago

US Capital Imposes 2-Day Curfew After Protests Tur ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.