WHO Expert Says New Mission to China to Compare Findings With Older Data on Virus' Origin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The new Chinese mission of the World Health Organization (WHO) will be comparing new and older data to try to figure out the origins of the novel coronavirus, the mission's member, Marion Koopmans, told China's CGTN news agency in an interview.

"Starting at the first incident that we learned about the original group of cases in Wuhan, we will put all the scientific information that has already been collected by our colleagues in China together and discuss what does that tell us? Are there pieces of information that we would like to add? How could that be done?" Koopmans was quoted as saying.

The WHO already sent missions to China in February and July of last year. Asked about how the upcoming mission is going to be different from the previous two, Koopmans said those were more practical in scope and did not give much attention to the origin of the virus, which she said was more of an academic issue.

Although there were already certain WHO-Beijing discussions of the virus' possible sources, the WHO expert said "we think there may be more needed," such as which animals it affects and in which ways it affects humans.

"So it's also good to look back at the original studies and say, okay, with what we know now, are there additional things that could be done?" Koopmans said.

According to the WHO expert, the mission will launch a long-term project with several stages.

The WHO delegation is expected to arrive in Beijing on Thursday. This time it will be larger and tackle exclusively the issues pertaining to where the novel coronavirus had originated and how it got to infect humans.

The coronavirus was first detected in China's eastern city of Wuhan in late December, with initial reports linking the first cases to a local wet market.